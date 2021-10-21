Antonio F. Neri Sells 88,136 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.
Recommended Story: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.