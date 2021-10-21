Antonio F. Neri Sells 88,136 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

