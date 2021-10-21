Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 7,400 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.77, for a total transaction of $2,025,898.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total transaction of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total transaction of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total transaction of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.

MORN opened at $284.60 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $176.75 and a one year high of $288.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 361.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 14.0% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth $100,260,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $1,405,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 24.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

