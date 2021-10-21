Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Sells $1,783,458.73 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total value of $1,783,458.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jean-Marc Ollagnier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accenture alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18.

On Monday, September 27th, Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $345.80 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $212.45 and a twelve month high of $350.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.