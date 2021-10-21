Michael A. Schlesinger Sells 75,464 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Stock

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $1,488,904.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.39 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OCDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $181,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

