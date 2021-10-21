The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $683,000 Stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 308,601 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 288,664 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 179,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,385,000 after buying an additional 178,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CMO Vignesh Rajah bought 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $41,151.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,221 shares of company stock worth $3,430,673 in the last ninety days. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

