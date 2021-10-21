Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola Sells 50,000 Shares

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $50.96 on Thursday. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 78.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. Research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Colfax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,792,000 after buying an additional 499,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,450,000 after acquiring an additional 454,255 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Colfax by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,085,000 after acquiring an additional 663,991 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Colfax by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,377,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,129,000 after acquiring an additional 106,940 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
About Colfax
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
