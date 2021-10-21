Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola Sells 50,000 Shares

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $50.96 on Thursday. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 78.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. Research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Colfax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,792,000 after buying an additional 499,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,450,000 after acquiring an additional 454,255 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Colfax by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,085,000 after acquiring an additional 663,991 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Colfax by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,377,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,129,000 after acquiring an additional 106,940 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

