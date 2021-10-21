BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.64% of Anterix worth $49,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,219,000 after purchasing an additional 160,761 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Anterix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,323,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,399,000 after buying an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. QVT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Anterix by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 356,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after buying an additional 29,541 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix in the 1st quarter worth about $14,358,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix in the 1st quarter worth about $9,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01. Anterix Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $64.96.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anterix news, Director Hamid Akhavan acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,578.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.35 per share, for a total transaction of $55,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,347.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,800 shares of company stock worth $156,779 and have sold 69,135 shares worth $3,916,185. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

