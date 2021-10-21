BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,416 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Tucows worth $51,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tucows by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tucows by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tucows by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Tucows by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tucows by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCX opened at $81.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.39. Tucows Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.67 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.09 million during the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%.

In related news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,250 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $324,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,482.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,000 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $774,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

