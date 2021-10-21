BlackRock Inc. Has $51.14 Million Holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,608,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,382 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.43% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $51,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,120,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.17 million, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.50. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. On average, analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RAPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $89,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendye Robbins acquired 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.39 per share, for a total transaction of $46,300.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $91,244 and have sold 169,003 shares valued at $5,715,179. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.