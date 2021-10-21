BlackRock Inc. Buys 857,444 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,741,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857,444 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Shattuck Labs were worth $50,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

STTK opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $828.98 million and a PE ratio of -7.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of ($4.23) million during the quarter. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 453.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

