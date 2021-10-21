BlackRock Inc. Sells 5,634,215 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 79.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,501,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,634,215 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $49,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 267,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 16,981 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 137,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth about $830,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 82,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 77,367 shares during the period.

EWU opened at $33.86 on Thursday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $34.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00.

