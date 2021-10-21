BlackRock Inc. Has $52.57 Million Stock Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,681 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.93% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $52,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,420.6% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 633,069 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLYM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE:PLYM opened at $24.91 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.31 million, a PE ratio of -22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.