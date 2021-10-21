KeyCorp Boosts Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $84.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price objective boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $83.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.67% from the stock’s previous close.

D has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.39. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,599,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,986,890,000 after acquiring an additional 238,750 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,581,666,000 after purchasing an additional 115,860 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,909,000 after acquiring an additional 320,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.