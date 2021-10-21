Barclays Increases EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target to $7.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ENLC. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $8.64.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip acquired 8,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $49,355.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,654,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,371 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 500.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,561,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,828 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $10,395,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $8,810,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $8,714,000. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

