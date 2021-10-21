ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) vs. Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Critical Analysis

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

8.4% of ARCA biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of ARCA biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ARCA biopharma and Lucira Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Lucira Health 1 2 0 0 1.67

Lucira Health has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.11%. Given Lucira Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lucira Health is more favorable than ARCA biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares ARCA biopharma and Lucira Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma N/A -28.65% -27.10% Lucira Health N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ARCA biopharma and Lucira Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma N/A N/A -$9.74 million N/A N/A Lucira Health $270,000.00 837.05 -$37.35 million ($15.58) -0.37

ARCA biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucira Health.

Summary

Lucira Health beats ARCA biopharma on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications. The company was founded by Michael R. Bristow and Christopher David Ozeroff in 1992 and is headquartered in Westminster, CO.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.