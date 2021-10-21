BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Altabancorp worth $52,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Altabancorp by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altabancorp by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Altabancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Altabancorp stock opened at $44.16 on Thursday. Altabancorp has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $834.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Altabancorp had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altabancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Altabancorp Profile

Altabancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.