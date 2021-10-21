Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CWAN. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

