Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

IPAR opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.86. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.64%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

