Deutsche Bank AG Sells 22,939 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,939 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of Personalis worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Personalis by 79.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Personalis by 38.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Personalis during the second quarter worth about $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Personalis during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Personalis during the second quarter worth about $225,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSNL shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Personalis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Personalis stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $870.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.50. Personalis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. The business had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $83,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,787 shares of company stock worth $2,207,345. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

