Barclays Raises State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $110.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.62.

Get State Street alerts:

STT stock opened at $99.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $99.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.12.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that State Street will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 6,927.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in State Street by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in State Street by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.