Barclays Raises State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $110.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.62.
STT stock opened at $99.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $99.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.12.
In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 6,927.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in State Street by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in State Street by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About State Street
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
