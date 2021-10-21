Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.94.

IONS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.54.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,888.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

