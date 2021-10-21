M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

MGPUF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Shares of MGPUF opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. M&G has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

