Insider Selling: SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Director Sells $3,114,235.53 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $3,114,235.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mukesh Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of SMART Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $50.59 on Thursday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.93.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SGH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,033,000 after buying an additional 520,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

