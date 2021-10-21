Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.50 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “On the NYSE, shares of Deutsche Bank have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company’s efforts to improve financials by offloading unprofitable businesses and continued investments in growth areas are laudable. Focus to achieve cost/income ratio of 70% by 2022 through several cost-saving efforts might support the bottom line. Notably, the bank is committed to counter-balancing high regulatory costs through these measures. Improving deposit balance backed by gradually improving economy and strengthened capital ratios are also tailwinds. Yet, low interest rates keep margins under pressure. Also, litigation issues due to past misconducts remain a key concern for Deutsche Bank. Nonetheless, its sound liquidity will aid the bank in meeting debt obligations in the near term, even if economic situation worsens.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.65.

NYSE DB opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 7.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DB. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at $448,501,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 44.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,130,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,355,000 after buying an additional 8,040,291 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,081,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,858,000 after buying an additional 7,244,762 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,782,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,393,000 after buying an additional 5,996,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 145.2% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,677,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,011,000 after buying an additional 2,769,818 shares in the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

