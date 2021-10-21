New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target Raised to $11.50

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NRZ. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Residential Investment has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.95.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $11.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. Analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 68.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in New Residential Investment by 4.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in New Residential Investment by 1.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

