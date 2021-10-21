Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total value of $5,828,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.52, for a total transaction of $5,830,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.24, for a total transaction of $5,664,800.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.92, for a total transaction of $5,498,400.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $5,478,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total transaction of $5,456,800.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.30, for a total transaction of $5,386,000.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $5,442,200.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.89, for a total transaction of $5,617,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $5,675,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.18, for a total transaction of $5,183,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $290.09 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $295.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.38 and a 200 day moving average of $245.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.00 billion, a PE ratio of 116.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $769,163,000 after acquiring an additional 58,096 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in salesforce.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 58,102 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

