Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 75,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,904,442 shares.The stock last traded at $3.16 and had previously closed at $3.25.

YSG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Get Yatsen alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Yatsen by 422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yatsen by 2,735.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.