Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 711,079 shares.The stock last traded at $387.01 and had previously closed at $406.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $478.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.87.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

