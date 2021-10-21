Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 83,149 shares.The stock last traded at $25.30 and had previously closed at $25.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $584.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $67.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 29.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 13.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 282.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

