Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $39,523,232.85 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,845.65, for a total transaction of $39,523,232.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,839.18, for a total transaction of $39,433,371.02.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total transaction of $38,862,810.90.

On Friday, August 20th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total transaction of $37,997,803.98.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total transaction of $37,923,081.16.

On Thursday, July 29th, Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,733.78, for a total value of $37,966,736.64.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,848.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,812.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,589.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,514.62 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,102.57.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

