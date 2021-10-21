Gores Technology Partners II (NASDAQ:GTPB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 49,088 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.82.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth about $29,677,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter worth approximately $13,930,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter worth approximately $12,388,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter worth approximately $11,708,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter worth approximately $11,103,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

