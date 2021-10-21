Short Interest in Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) Decreases By 20.0%

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Biglari stock opened at $834.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $844.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $799.59. Biglari has a 1 year low of $250.50 and a 1 year high of $674.99.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($64.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

