Short Interest in Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) Decreases By 20.0%

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.
Shares of Biglari stock opened at $834.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $844.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $799.59. Biglari has a 1 year low of $250.50 and a 1 year high of $674.99.
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.
