Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $131.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.99. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

