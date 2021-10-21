Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.62.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPR. UBS Group cut their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of TPR stock opened at $38.63 on Thursday. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.