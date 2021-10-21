First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FQVLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $29.25.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.90%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.04%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.