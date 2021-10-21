Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 907,799 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 9,023.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,496,000 after buying an additional 13,099,116 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 23.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after buying an additional 1,582,335 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 37.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after buying an additional 1,090,470 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 56.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,541,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after buying an additional 919,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 28.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after buying an additional 376,767 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAGP opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,209.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.64). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Equities analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

