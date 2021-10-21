PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 761,100 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the September 15th total of 611,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

NYSE AGS opened at $7.82 on Thursday. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $286.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 76.20% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $66.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 54,102 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 489.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

