Citigroup Inc. Sells 18,019 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 96.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,019 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $199.48 on Thursday. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $126.13 and a 1 year high of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.55.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.20 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

FSV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.17.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

