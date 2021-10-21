Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 2,523,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,045 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,146,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,383,000 after purchasing an additional 174,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,182,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,872 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 733,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

SXT stock opened at $95.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.65. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $64.22 and a 12-month high of $98.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 16,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 436,820 shares of company stock worth $39,557,510 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

