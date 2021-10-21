Citigroup Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $3,381,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,165,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 42.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

CLM stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $13.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.61%.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $167,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.