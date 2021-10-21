Citigroup Inc. Acquires 6,851 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Spok were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Spok by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spok during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spok alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $10.23 on Thursday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $35.72 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.