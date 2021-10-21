Hufvudstaden AB (publ)’s (HUFAF) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

OTCMKTS:HUFAF opened at $16.75 on Monday. Hufvudstaden AB has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates in two segments, Property Management and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

