Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Raised to C$148.00 at National Bank Financial

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$141.00 to C$148.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PRBZF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.88.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

OTCMKTS PRBZF opened at $109.00 on Monday. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of $72.93 and a 12 month high of $109.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.25.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.