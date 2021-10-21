Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

Get Alstom alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Alstom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alstom has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of ALSMY stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. Alstom has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alstom (ALSMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.