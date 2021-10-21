CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Shares of CVSI opened at $0.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.22. CV Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.12.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 million. CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 145.30% and a negative net margin of 92.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CV Sciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical segments. The Consumer Products segment includes manufacturing, marketing, and selling of hemp-based cannabidiol products through the PlusCBD brand.

