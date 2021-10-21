360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) traded up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.19 and last traded at $22.18. 2,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,157,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. The firm had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. FMR LLC lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 3.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 390.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,628 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 38.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 17.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 4.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.