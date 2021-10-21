Citigroup Inc. Buys 2,519 Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 466.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Eargo were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Eargo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Eargo by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Eargo during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its stake in Eargo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC grew its stake in Eargo by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eargo stock opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $297.22 million and a PE ratio of -6.06. Eargo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.11.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. The company had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair cut Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eargo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

