Citigroup Inc. Purchases 7,596 Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 423.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 11,389 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRGI. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of FRGI stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $290.00 million, a PE ratio of 84.31 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $91.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 0.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

