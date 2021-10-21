Citigroup Inc. Buys New Position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter worth $48,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter worth $98,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V alerts:

HCIC opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.