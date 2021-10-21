Opthea (OPT) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Opthea (NASDAQ: OPT) is one of 230 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Opthea to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Opthea and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opthea N/A N/A N/A Opthea Competitors -21,972.92% -130.52% -31.25%

This is a summary of current ratings for Opthea and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opthea 0 1 4 0 2.80 Opthea Competitors 1277 4820 10369 189 2.57

Opthea presently has a consensus price target of $33.60, suggesting a potential upside of 336.36%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 44.25%. Given Opthea’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Opthea is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Opthea and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Opthea $70,000.00 -$45.35 million -6.81 Opthea Competitors $591.30 million $25.73 million 30.17

Opthea’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Opthea. Opthea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.1% of Opthea shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead molecule is OPT-302, a soluble form of VEGFR-3 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

